Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.82.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FUN opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.45. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $47.95.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,142,000. Impala Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 68,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,439 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,215,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.