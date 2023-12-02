Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Now Covered by Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $8.00 target price on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

RIG opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Transocean has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Transocean will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Transocean by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,297 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Highland Peak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,570,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Transocean by 17.2% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 34,090 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

