StockNews.com Lowers DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

DRDGOLD Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

DRD opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 2,038.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

See Also

