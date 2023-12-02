StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 161,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 985,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

