ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHPT. Bank of America cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHPT
ChargePoint Price Performance
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at ChargePoint
In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ChargePoint
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,628,000. Amundi lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
ChargePoint Company Profile
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ChargePoint
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.