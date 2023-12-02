ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHPT. Bank of America cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $10.80 to $8.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Fox Advisors lowered shares of ChargePoint from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHPT

ChargePoint Price Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $727.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.81. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 106.73% and a negative net margin of 65.71%. ChargePoint’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 883,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,302,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 883,670 shares in the company, valued at $5,302,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ekta Singh-Bushell sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $25,143.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,215 shares in the company, valued at $224,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,628,000. Amundi lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,633 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth $24,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 418.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,522,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.