Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $98.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Crocs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.88.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $106.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $2,132,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 245.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 249 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

