Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.18.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,309,490.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,453 shares in the company, valued at $38,219,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,398,274. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.