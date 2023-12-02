Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Posted by on Dec 2nd, 2023

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZS. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zscaler from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Zscaler from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $195.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS stock opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $207.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $1,219,478.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,000.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,309,490.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,453 shares in the company, valued at $38,219,115.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,438 shares of company stock valued at $14,398,274. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.