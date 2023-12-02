Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $258.45.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $232.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.38. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

