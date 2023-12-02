Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. Alimera Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alimera Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp bought 579,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,835,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,071,172.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the second quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

