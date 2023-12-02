StockNews.com Lowers Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,346.21.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,159.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,005.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,925.29. Booking has a one year low of $1,907.38 and a one year high of $3,251.71. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 149.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 523 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock worth $14,431,194 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $225,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 8.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,793,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

