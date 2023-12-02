Bank of America Begins Coverage on Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Virtu Financial news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Molluso bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtu Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 19.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 51.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Virtu Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 171,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.