Societe Generale Lowers Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to Hold

Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.0 %

MS stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.14. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $69.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 56.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 73,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 203.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 292,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

