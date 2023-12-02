Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.38.

Get Welltower alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Welltower

Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE WELL opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. Welltower has a 1 year low of $62.62 and a 1 year high of $90.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day moving average is $82.27.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.