Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $92.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.38.
Welltower Stock Up 0.4 %
Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Welltower Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
