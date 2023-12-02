JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.
In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega bought 454,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,733,853. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.
