Morgan Stanley Upgrades Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LYG. StockNews.com began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.78) in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.29.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 115.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,959,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,282 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,057,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 945,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.