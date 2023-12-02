Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital started coverage on Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.00.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vi L.P. Omega purchased 454,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,157,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,733,853. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of HCM caused by TNNI3 mutations.

