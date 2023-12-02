Kroger (NYSE:KR) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50. Kroger has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.79%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the third quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Kroger by 430.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $36,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

