Acelyrin’s (SLRN) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Acelyrin from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of SLRN stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts forecast that Acelyrin will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AyurMaya Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth $195,096,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Acelyrin by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,961,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,488 shares in the last quarter. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,400,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

