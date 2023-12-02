Arcturus Therapeutics’ (ARCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $51.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.40.

ARCT opened at $24.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $664.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.12. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.21 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.6% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 789.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 15,499 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

