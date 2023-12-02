Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREVFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

CREV stock opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Carbon Revolution Public has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.99.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

