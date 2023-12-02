Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Upgraded by Argus to Buy

Argus upgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $83.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.15.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,420,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,565,000 after buying an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the third quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 414,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after buying an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

