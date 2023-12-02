Raymond James Cuts Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target to $5.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGC. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.84.

NYSE KGC opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 8.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529,091 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after buying an additional 1,717,190 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

