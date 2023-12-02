Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.76 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SIG. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.20.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $85.39 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 52-week low of $57.10 and a 52-week high of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.99.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $381,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,200.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $745,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 225,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,835,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,249 shares of company stock worth $7,326,024. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after buying an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,099,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,610,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,136 shares during the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.