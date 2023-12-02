ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ContraFect Stock Performance

CFRX opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $675,812.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.64. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 752.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 475,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 419,258 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

