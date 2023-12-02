Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Price Performance

Allied Healthcare Products has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

Get Allied Healthcare Products alerts:

Institutional Trading of Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.