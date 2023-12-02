Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Telsey Advisory Group

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.50 to $5.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Big Lots from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.33.

NYSE:BIG opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($4.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 47.91% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.99) EPS. Analysts expect that Big Lots will post -11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Big Lots by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

