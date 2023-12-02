Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $275.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $200.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $254.71.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $141.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.48. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $172.85 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after buying an additional 2,682,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $452,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

