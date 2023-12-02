Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Fathom in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Fathom alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fathom

Fathom Price Performance

Fathom stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.05. Fathom has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Analysts expect that Fathom will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fathom

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $32,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,007 shares in the company, valued at $18,641,668.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fathom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,546,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,311,000 after buying an additional 289,978 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 113.9% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 427,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 227,877 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fathom by 8.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 28,146 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fathom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 112,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.