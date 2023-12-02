Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

