Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $57.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.55.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MUR

Murphy Oil Stock Up 1.2 %

Murphy Oil stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $32.80 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $959.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.35 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. Analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy Oil

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 1,116 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $50,766.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,298.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 811,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,373 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $1,594,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $4,937,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 180.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.