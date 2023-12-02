Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Receives “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allakos from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Allakos Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Allakos

Shares of ALLK stock opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $199.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.64. Allakos has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Allakos by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,652,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Allakos by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428,359 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Allakos by 4.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 5,536,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 2.0% in the third quarter. RiverVest Venture Management LLC now owns 4,987,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,322,000 after acquiring an additional 99,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Allakos by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after acquiring an additional 548,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

