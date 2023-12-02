Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Price Target to $42.00

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVH. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Evolent Health to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -28.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.37.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $511.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 11,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 198,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,949,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

