National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $55.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NHI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded National Health Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut National Health Investors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.86.

National Health Investors stock opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.15%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 336.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in National Health Investors by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

