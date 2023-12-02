Piper Sandler Raises First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Price Target to $23.00

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BUSE. Raymond James upped their price objective on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

First Busey Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26. First Busey has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 7,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $175,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 372 shares of company stock worth $8,046 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 135,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,858 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Busey during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,791,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 47,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 415,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 80,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Busey by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.22% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

