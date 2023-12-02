Roth Mkm Cuts Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target to $12.50

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

Mission Produce Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of AVO stock opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mission Produce has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $614.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mission Produce will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mission Produce by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

