Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADAP. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $0.54 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.00 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.47% and a negative net margin of 133.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $91,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 160,146 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 124.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 959,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 532,016 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 25,627 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 51,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

