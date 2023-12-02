Kellanova (NYSE:K) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kellanova from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.54.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on K

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.48.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 778,000 shares of company stock valued at $42,211,168 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kellanova

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,391 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $87,611,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kellanova

(Get Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.