SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.65. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.06.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWTX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after buying an additional 1,224,964 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 555.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,207,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,359 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after acquiring an additional 522,571 shares during the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

