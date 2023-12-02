Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.88. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

