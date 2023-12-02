Culp (NYSE:CULP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CULP opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. Culp has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 12.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Culp

In related news, insider Thomas Bruno acquired 6,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $38,725.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 29,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,142.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,389 shares of company stock valued at $75,416. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Culp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Culp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 556,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 518,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Culp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

