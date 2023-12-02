Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Easterly Government Properties from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.70.

Shares of DEA stock opened at $12.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,501,000 after purchasing an additional 508,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 247,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,184,000 after buying an additional 78,575 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,157,000 after buying an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

