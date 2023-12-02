Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $503.86.

TDY opened at $409.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $400.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.54 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 376 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.30, for a total value of $155,024.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,447 shares of company stock worth $1,391,610 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

