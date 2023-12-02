Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of TISI opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 million, a P/E ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 74.42% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $206.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Team during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Team in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 401.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

