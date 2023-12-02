StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of BRG opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.09. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $27.48.
