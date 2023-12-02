Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EEFT. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $89.12 on Tuesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.84 and a 1-year high of $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.30.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

