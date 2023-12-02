FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of FirstService from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

FirstService Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FSV stock opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. FirstService has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $163.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.51 and its 200 day moving average is $149.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 1.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that FirstService will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. FirstService’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Institutional Trading of FirstService

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FirstService in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in FirstService by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Featured Stories

