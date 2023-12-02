Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.72.
Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 19.34%.
Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.
