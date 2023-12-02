Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Greenlight Capital Re Stock Performance

Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $394.39 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Greenlight Capital Re has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $168.22 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 19.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 164.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 801.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 477.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 3,428.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

Featured Stories

