StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $481.76 on Tuesday. National Western Life Group has a 52-week low of $211.00 and a 52-week high of $488.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $468.87 and a 200-day moving average of $435.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

