Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.18.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.3 %

ZS stock opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $207.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $2,883,956.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $39,167,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $14,398,274. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

