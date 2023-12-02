Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $185.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.18.

ZS stock opened at $198.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.06. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $84.93 and a 52 week high of $207.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total transaction of $2,883,956.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,872 shares in the company, valued at $39,167,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 18,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $2,883,956.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 253,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,167,372.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $774,257.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,196,499.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,438 shares of company stock worth $14,398,274. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 223,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

