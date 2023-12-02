Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$23.96.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.41 on Tuesday. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$15.72 and a 12-month high of C$32.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25. Ero Copper had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of C$141.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 2.7033774 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

